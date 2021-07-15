Candlestick Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 138,267 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 1.95% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $44,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $513,418.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,100 shares in the company, valued at $918,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387 over the last ninety days. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.37. 8,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,550. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

