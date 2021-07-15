Candlestick Capital Management LP Invests $109.08 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 486,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $109,084,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,230. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.88 and a fifty-two week high of $239.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.23. The company has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

