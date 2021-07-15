Candlestick Capital Management LP Makes New $38.19 Million Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 400,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,193,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.38% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.94. 7,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,904. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

