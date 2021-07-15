Candlestick Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,190,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,292,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 1.00% of Cinemark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 394.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after acquiring an additional 788,447 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. 39,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,093. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.88. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.