Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.92% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 46,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $827,227.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,385,329 shares of company stock valued at $23,948,938. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,558. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

