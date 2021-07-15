Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 375,000 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,561,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 143,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

CL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.09. 59,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $479,680.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.