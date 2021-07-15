Candlestick Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $67,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.32. 61,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $155.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

