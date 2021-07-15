Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 189,287 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189,287 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 3.1% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.54% of Copart worth $139,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,999. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.47. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $140.66.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

