Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 425,000 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Candlestick Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 1.40% of G-III Apparel Group worth $20,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $18,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,189,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $6,160,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,570. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIII. Piper Sandler raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

