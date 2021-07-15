Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 562,085 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 562,085 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.79% of Brinker International worth $25,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brinker International by 272.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 391,351 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 70.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 628,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 260,464 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.50. 1,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

