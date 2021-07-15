Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 942,320 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Candlestick Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942,320 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of Tempur Sealy International worth $22,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,446 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,578 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,795 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.02. 1,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

