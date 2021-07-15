Candlestick Capital Management LP Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 234,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,106,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of CarMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $4,054,032.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,147.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,808 shares of company stock worth $26,239,617 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $133.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.