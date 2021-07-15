Candlestick Capital Management LP Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,728,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of Petco Health and Wellness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.51. 11,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,846. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOOF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

