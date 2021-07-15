Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Buys C$15,000.00 in Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,370.
Shares of CVE:CD traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 49,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,305. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of C$25.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59.
Cantex Mine Development Company Profile
