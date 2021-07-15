Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Buys C$15,000.00 in Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,370.

Shares of CVE:CD traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 49,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,305. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of C$25.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59.

Get Cantex Mine Development alerts:

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.