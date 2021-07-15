Capital One Financial (COF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $158.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.