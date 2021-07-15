Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 3.21. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $11,737,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 1,026.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 249,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

