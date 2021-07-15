Capstar Financial (CSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Capstar Financial to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Shares of CSTR opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.