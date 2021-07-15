Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner Sells 2,500 Shares

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $54,375.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $444.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

