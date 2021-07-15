Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Capstead Mortgage worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 51.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 62,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 46,552 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The stock has a market cap of $580.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.40. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

