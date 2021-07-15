Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 15,088 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.65 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.17. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

