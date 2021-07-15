Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 201,000 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.55% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 467,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 131,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

