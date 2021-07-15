Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 24,833 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,380,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.