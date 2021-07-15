Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 4,533 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $547.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.