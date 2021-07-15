Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,589,000. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 259,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 54,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

