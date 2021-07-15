Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 16,729 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 154.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.03 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.61.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

