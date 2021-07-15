Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 19,776 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 174.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,124,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $158.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.45. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

