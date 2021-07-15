Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 28,743 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 7.87% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBMQ. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 194.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMQ opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

