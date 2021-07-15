Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 3,053 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.