Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,894 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,615,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $71.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

