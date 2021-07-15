Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,904 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.95% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 147,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $243,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $31.77.

