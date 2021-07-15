Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 7,887 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.98% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGDM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 244.4% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGDM opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

