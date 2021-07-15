Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,338,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,975,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $115.86 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.35.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.