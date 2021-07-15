Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

