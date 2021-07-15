Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

