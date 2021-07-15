Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,266 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after buying an additional 1,046,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Corteva stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

