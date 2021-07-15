Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,886,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $166.16 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.