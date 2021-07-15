Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.59 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,553 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.91 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

