Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 259,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 75,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

