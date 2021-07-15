Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 169,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,000,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,134,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78.

