Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.46 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in McKesson by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,991.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $189.10 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.