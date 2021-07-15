Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.46 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $189.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.15. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.