Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,124,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,212,000 after acquiring an additional 184,519 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $249,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.