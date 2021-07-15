Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.87 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 506.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,723 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86.

