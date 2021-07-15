Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $460.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.73. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

