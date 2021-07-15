Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 11,384 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

