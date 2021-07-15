Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 15,088 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after buying an additional 755,547 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,821,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

