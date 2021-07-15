Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,352 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $971,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.90. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

