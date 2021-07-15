Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 480 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $955.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.99. The stock has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $590.58 and a 52-week high of $965.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.25.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

