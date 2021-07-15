Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 5,904 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.95% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $29.03 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.74.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.