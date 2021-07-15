Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 92,723 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 506.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,723 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 126,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 664,026 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.48. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

